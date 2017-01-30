MSAB presents check to EVTA -

Friday Jan 27

On Jan. 19, Larry Irwin of the Main Street Advisory Board presents a check to Bill Blackley of the Elkin Valley Trails Association for $500, which was raised from the sale of the 2016 Elkin Christmas ornaments. Sold out within two weeks, these ornaments were sponsored by Chris Cartwright of Prism Medical Products and artist John Furches.

