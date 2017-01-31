More Elkin students taking advantage ...

More Elkin students taking advantage of distance learning opportunities -

Three opportunities are offered to students at Elkin High School to provide them chances to take courses that otherwise wouldn't be available to them in a traditional school setting. Two of those offerings are web-based programs through the N.C. Virtual Public School and the N.C. School of Science and Math, while the other is through the Career and College Promise program, which includes courses taught at The Elkin Center or the main campus of Surry Community College.

