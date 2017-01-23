Hall honored as EPD Employee of Year -

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Cpl. Kevin Ray Hall, center, Elkin Police Department School Resource Officer, was recently honored as the department's Employee of the Year. Each year, the members of the Elkin Police Department vote on their peer who they feel is deserving of the title of Employee of the Year.

