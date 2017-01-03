Family mourning firefighter

A sudden illness took the life of a young State Road volunteer firefighter this week, and his father took time Friday afternoon to reflect on this third-generation public servant's life as he prepared to say his final goodbyes. Nineteen-year-old Dustin Bobbitt has served in the fire service since he joined State Road Volunteer Fire Department as a junior firefighter at age 14, and his sense of service and helping others was something he learned from his father, Eddie Bobbitt, and his grandfather.

