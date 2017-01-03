Family mourning firefighter -

Family mourning firefighter -

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A sudden illness took the life of a young State Road volunteer firefighter this week, and his father took time Friday afternoon to reflect on this third-generation public servant's life as he prepared to say his final goodbyes. Nineteen-year-old Dustin Bobbitt has served in the fire service since he joined State Road Volunteer Fire Department as a junior firefighter at age 14, and his sense of service and helping others was something he learned from his father, Eddie Bobbitt, and his grandfather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC