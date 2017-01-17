Elkin Resident Charged Not Arrested -
Alton Wayne Propst of Elkin was charged after an undercover drug operation conducted by Wilkes County Sherrif's Office which carried over into an incident in Elkin where he was able to elude police. According to a release by the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office on Thursday evening deputies were conducting an undercover drug operation.
