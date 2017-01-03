Elkin resident arrested by U.S. Marsh...

Elkin resident arrested by U.S. Marshals -

Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

The United States Marshal Service on Wednesday arrested a man living in Elkin, who they claim is an illegal immigrant, on sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in Omaha, Nebraska. Anselmo Javier-Jimenez, 45, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of North Carolina, assisted by the Elkin Police Department.

