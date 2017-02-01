Elkin family attends inauguration

Elkin residents Frank and Lisa Beals and their youngest daughter, Chandler Ann, attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. An Elkin family took a road trip to Washington, D.C., recently to attend their third presidential inauguration, watching as President Donald Trump took his oath of office and gave his first speech as the new leader of the country. "It was very pleasant and very nice," said Frank Beals, a member of the Elkin City Schools Board of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.