Donations of peanut butter, jelly sought

The N.C. Guardian ad Litem programs kicked off an inaugural "Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign" recently in an attempt to fight food insecurity in the state. Plenty of drop off points will be available locally from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20, said Kate Appler, who directs the program in the judicial district serving Stokes and Surry counties.

