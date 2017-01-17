Convictions in break-in cases leads t...

Convictions in break-in cases leads to decreased crime rate -

37 min ago Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Break-in cases decreased by 9 percent in 2016 after the arrest and incarceration of four people involved in a string of breaking and enterings and larcenies in the Elkin area early in the year. Lt. Mendy Peles and Chief Monroe Wagoner said the case which led to the conviction of Letonya Ann Sidden, Ashley Nichole Speer, Christopher Blaine Settle and Guillermo Rodriguez was a strong contributor to the decreased number of break-ins during the rest of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

