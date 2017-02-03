Chamber welcomes community for breakfast

A large number of community and business members attend the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce's first Business Before Hours at The Elkin Center Tuesday morning. Gary York, chairman of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, welcomes community and business members to the chamber's first Business Before Hours Tuesday morning as Elkin City Schools Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox awaits the chance to give her presentation.

