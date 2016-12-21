Water runoff issues highlighted -

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Area environmental stewards are concerned about runoff making it from the shopping center on North Bridge Street where Ingles and Belk are to Big Elkin Creek through a six-foot gulley caused after retention efforts at the shopping center have failed. A key concern of those working to protect Elkin's drinking water, and the water down stream, is a runoff issue behind the shopping center on North Bridge Street where Ingles and Belk reside, which served as the former home of Walmart.

