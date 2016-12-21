Volunteer faces additional charges -

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

A volunteer at Starmount High School is facing more charges this week involving a case in which he allegedly had sexual relations with a student from the school. These new charges against Cody Wayne Amburn, 24, of Jonesville, stem from the Elkin Police Department's investigation surrounding the case, with earlier charges from Yadkin County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday.

