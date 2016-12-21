VFW aids Tri-C -

Heather Macy accepts a check for $1,769.80 from Commander Richard Hackler and other members of the Mark Garner VFW Post 7794 including Mark Ball, Steve Wells and Joe Hicks, who, "did a great job as project leader," for the food drive, according to Wells. JONESVILLE - After its annual food drive Saturday, the VFW was able to present 2,680 pounds of food as well as a check for $1,769.80 to the Tri-County Christian Crisis Ministry Monday.

