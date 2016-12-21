Surry nurse aide students celebrate c...

Surry nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded Nov. 21. Students are, from left, front row, Erica Pineda of Elkin, Cassandra Hernandez of Jonesville, Karla Romero of Elkin, Raegan Parks of Jonesville; second row, Hannah Todd of Yadkinville, Haley Dotson of East Bend, Tabitha McConkey of East Bend, Brooke Collins of State Road, Brenda Palacios of Yadkinville; back row, Edgar De La Sancha of Yadkinville, Taylor McKnight of Elkin, Cassady Purvis of Elkin, Hannah Roberts of Thurmond, Marlee Pardue of Jonesville and Ashley Hemric of Elkin. Surry has several medical courses enrolling students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC