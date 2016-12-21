Surry nurse aide students celebrate completion of classes

Surry Community College's Nurse Aide I class instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center in Yadkinville concluded Nov. 21. Students are, from left, front row, Erica Pineda of Elkin, Cassandra Hernandez of Jonesville, Karla Romero of Elkin, Raegan Parks of Jonesville; second row, Hannah Todd of Yadkinville, Haley Dotson of East Bend, Tabitha McConkey of East Bend, Brooke Collins of State Road, Brenda Palacios of Yadkinville; back row, Edgar De La Sancha of Yadkinville, Taylor McKnight of Elkin, Cassady Purvis of Elkin, Hannah Roberts of Thurmond, Marlee Pardue of Jonesville and Ashley Hemric of Elkin. Surry has several medical courses enrolling students.

