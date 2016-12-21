Stuffed bus helps community

Tyunna Propst, Keyunna Propst and Kyleigh Wilson, members of Warriors of Worship Youth Group from St. Home Missionary Baptist Church, are present for the Stuff the Bus campaign in spite of the cold to help the community. The I Support My Community youth were represented in the Walmart parking lot for their Stuff The Bus event by several members of the Warriors of Worship as they worked to get donations of everything from toys and clothes to non-perishable food and other items Saturday.

