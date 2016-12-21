Stuffed bus helps community -
Tyunna Propst, Keyunna Propst and Kyleigh Wilson, members of Warriors of Worship Youth Group from St. Home Missionary Baptist Church, are present for the Stuff the Bus campaign in spite of the cold to help the community. The I Support My Community youth were represented in the Walmart parking lot for their Stuff The Bus event by several members of the Warriors of Worship as they worked to get donations of everything from toys and clothes to non-perishable food and other items Saturday.
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
