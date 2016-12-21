School employees to get bonuses

Non-instructional staff, which meet qualifying criteria, in Elkin City Schools should expect about a $600 bonus in January, if the plan to disperse payments is approve by the state Department of Public Instruction, thanks to merit-pay bonuses mandated by the state. This one-time bonus were not allowed to be across-the-board bonuses, so each school system had to come up with a plan of how to disperse the merit pay, a process Elkin officials have been working on for a couple of months, reported Jan Zachary, chief financial officer for the school system.

