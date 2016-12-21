Pegram Street cases closed with final plea

The fourth and final co-defendant implicated by hordes of stolen property found in an Elkin residence was convicted and sentenced Monday in Superior Court. Guillermo Rodriguez, 48, pleaded guilty by Alford decision to 15 counts of felony possession of stolen goods or property, two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods or property, one count each of simple possession of a schedule II and schedule IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

