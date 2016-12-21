Parade pleased people -
Winner for Most Effectively Expressing the Theme "Great Outdoors" is Lowe's Hardware, who chose to support the Elkin Valley Trails Association with its "Christmas on the Trails" float. The Elkin/Jonesville Christmas Parade was one of the longest in memory for many of those gathered to watch it in Sunday's chill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yadkin Ripple Incorporated.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC