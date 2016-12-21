Fa ade project on hold again -

Fa ade project on hold again -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

Assisted by Sam Booher of Elkin, center, Sam Bishop takes his oath of office for Elkin mayor Monday night as administered by Judge Charles Neaves. The Elkin Board of Commissioners now includes, from left, Commissioners Bob Norton, Terry Kennedy and Tommy Wheeler, Mayor Sam Bishop and Commissioners Cicely McCulloch and Dr. Skip Whitman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cps pain management (Aug '15) Aug '16 Keep Out 2
Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13) Jul '16 Trelane 15
Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14) Jun '16 Musikologist 7
Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16) Mar '16 John15659 1
News Four charged in drug case (Mar '16) Mar '16 Arrow 1
Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16) Feb '16 Nope 2
News Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15) Dec '15 Anonymous 1
See all Elkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkin Forum Now

Elkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Elkin, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC