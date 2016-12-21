Fa ade project on hold again -
Assisted by Sam Booher of Elkin, center, Sam Bishop takes his oath of office for Elkin mayor Monday night as administered by Judge Charles Neaves. The Elkin Board of Commissioners now includes, from left, Commissioners Bob Norton, Terry Kennedy and Tommy Wheeler, Mayor Sam Bishop and Commissioners Cicely McCulloch and Dr. Skip Whitman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Elkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps pain management (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Keep Out
|2
|Review: Revival Pain Management (May '13)
|Jul '16
|Trelane
|15
|Jonesville Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Jun '16
|Musikologist
|7
|Do you believe in angels? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|John15659
|1
|Four charged in drug case (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Arrow
|1
|Jamie Burton??? (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Nope
|2
|Mason Roten Memorial to be discussed in Elkin (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC