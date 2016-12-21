Elkin man charged with vehicle theft

An Elkin man has been charged in Yadkin County in relation to a stolen vehicle which was involved in a wreck. On Wednesday, Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrested Justin Andrew Martin, 22, of Elkin, and charged him with one felony count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one misdemeanor injury to real property, one misdemeanor injury to personal property and one misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon.

