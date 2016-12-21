Easements sought for trail project -

Easements sought for trail project -

Eric Woolridge, right, of Destination by Design in Boone, and Ben Richardson with the National Park Service present plans for developing the Overmountain Victory Trail as an off-road trail. While the federal government won't come in and take land to develop the Overmountain Victory Trail as an off-road trail of the National Park Service, developers are hoping landowners will be willing to partner with the park service, which they believe will benefit communities along the trail and will preserve the history of the Overmountain Men.

