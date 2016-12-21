Durham-Creed to wed in June 2017
Scott and Karen Durham of North Wilkesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Kary LeeAnn Durham, to Ethan Joshua Creed of Elkin, son of Darren Creed of Ronda and Tonya Johnson of Boonville. The bride-elect is a 2011 graduate of East Wilkes High School and a 2015 graduate of Surry Community College with an associate's degree in nursing.
