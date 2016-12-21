Donations of peanut butter, jelly sou...

Donations of peanut butter, jelly sought -

The N.C. Guardian ad Litem programs will kick off an inaugural "Peanut Butter & Jelly Campaign" next week in an attempt to fight food insecurity in the state. Plenty of drop off points will be available locally from Jan. 2 to Jan. 20, said Kate Appler, who directs the program in the judicial district serving Stokes and Surry counties.

