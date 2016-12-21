Boonville Fire Department celebrates 75th anniversary -
The Boonville Community Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its 75th anniversary on Dec. 3. Elected officials from the town of Boonville as well as Yadkin County were present for the event, along with past and current members of the Boonville Fire Department. The department was the first fire department in Yadkin County.
