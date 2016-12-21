Birth announcement
Scotty and Stephanie Spicer Harris of Elkin announce the birth of a daughter, Paisleigh Grace, on Nov. 14 at 11:40 p.m. at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20 inches. Her siblings are Sierra Holbrook, Madison Holbrook and Tristyn Harris.
