Annual ornament features gong - 7:32 am updated:
For the sixth year, Elkin artist John Furches has donated his skills to provide artwork for Downtown Elkin Inc.'s commemorative ornament. Elkin artist John Furches displays the 2016 commemorative ornament benefitting Downtown Elkin Inc. and the Elkin Valley Trails Association with his artwork of the gong which sits on the E&A Rail-Trail, part of the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
