Annual Christmas parade this Sunday

This year's Elkin-Jonesville Christmas Parade, sponsored by Downtown Elkin Inc., an organization of the downtown merchants, will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. Line-up will begin at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Jonesville at the intersection near the former Jonesville Library's home, and will be first-come, first-serve on the order of entries. The theme is "The Great Outdoors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.