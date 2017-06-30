Wayne W. Perkins, Walworth, WI

Wayne W. Perkins, age 66, of Walworth, WI, formerly a Bulldog from Williams Bay, WI, passed away in the evening hours of June 30, 2017, at Mercy Walworth Medical Center. Wayne was born on April 24, 1951, in Elkhorn, WI, the son of Bill Perkins and Barbara Griffith.

