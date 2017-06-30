Police say man drove after drinking

An Elkhorn man is accused of driving with a revoked license and a prohibited amount of alcohol in his system, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say they stopped Charles M. Newman Jr., 24, of W6588 Barkers Road, at about 2:42 a.m. May 19 at County H and East Limits Road, Elkhorn, according to the complaint.

