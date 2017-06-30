Police say man drove after drinking
An Elkhorn man is accused of driving with a revoked license and a prohibited amount of alcohol in his system, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say they stopped Charles M. Newman Jr., 24, of W6588 Barkers Road, at about 2:42 a.m. May 19 at County H and East Limits Road, Elkhorn, according to the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun '17
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC