Young racer learning fast
Ava Hanssen already has made winning circles around the Midwest her second home. And she doesn't turn 7 until July 15. She has proven to be a natural, even surprising her parents, Tim and Sarah, from the time she got behind the wheel competitively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC