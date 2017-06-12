Walworth County to discuss drug trends

Walworth County law enforcement and health organizations are hosting an informational meeting June 15 on drug trends in the county, according to a sheriff's news release. The sheriff's office, district attorney's office, medical examiner and department of health and human services will sponsor the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.