Walworth County to discuss drug trends

Walworth County to discuss drug trends

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Walworth County law enforcement and health organizations are hosting an informational meeting June 15 on drug trends in the county, according to a sheriff's news release. The sheriff's office, district attorney's office, medical examiner and department of health and human services will sponsor the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Mon MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 208
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May 16 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC