Public record for June 7, 2017
There are 2 comments on the The Janesville Gazette story from Tuesday Jun 6, titled Public record for June 7, 2017. In it, The Janesville Gazette reports that:
QUENTEN LLOYD OLSON , 19, of 11 S. Chatham St., Janesville, at 9:13 p.m. Monday at home on a charge of physical child abuse. --MALIJAH ALISE ROBERTSON , 17, Milwaukee, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 104 N. Marion St., Janesville, on a charge of theft of personal identity information/documents, entering land without consent, battery and disorderly conduct.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
|
#1 Monday Jun 12
He had way way more than 7 files in his cell phone, there were tons! Police seized his pc and ipod, God only knows what they found in there! he only had a cell phone for 4=5 months and the amount of child pornography was enormous! VILE DISGUSTING PEDOPHILE!!! Also his son's Mother's daughter is a victim in an unrelated issue.
|
#2 Monday
Hang him, Dunking tank for him, burned at the steak of course. Another Milwaukee Salem Witch Trial in which the person is already guilty before they are arrested of course. Just another person to fill the jails and keep them profitable.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May 16
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC