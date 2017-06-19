Petition made for Highway 12 study

Petition made for Highway 12 study

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Community leaders in Walworth County who want an environmental impact study of Highway 12 have drafted a petition on that issue to send to state legislators. The Redline Coalition, a group supporting the completion of the study, sent a news release asking for "no less than 1,500 signatures by Friday, June 23." Petitions are available to be filled out or printed from online.

