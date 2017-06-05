Elkhorn woman killed in crash in Walworth County
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says an SUV ran a stop sign and hit a car at the intersection of Highway H and Territorial Road in the town of LaGrange, which is southeast of Whitewater. The crash is still under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Unit and the Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office.
