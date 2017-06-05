Elkhorn woman charged with failing to protect child from sexual assault
An Elkhorn woman is charged with failing to protect a child sexually assaulted by another young child while under her supervision, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court. Hannah L. Jernigan, 32, of 306.5 E. Court St., is charged with felony failure to protect a child, misdemeanor child neglect and a related charge after a Feb. 17 incident.
