Elkhorn woman accused of 6th OWI

Elkhorn woman accused of 6th OWI

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

An Elkhorn woman is charged in Walworth County Court with sixth-offense intoxicated driving. At about 1:05 p.m. April 28, witnesses saw Cynthia E. Hoffmann, 54, of 1222 Meadowlark Lane driving on East Geneva Street in Elkhorn, according to a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 1 hr MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 208
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May 16 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC