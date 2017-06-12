Elkhorn woman accused of 6th OWI
An Elkhorn woman is charged in Walworth County Court with sixth-offense intoxicated driving. At about 1:05 p.m. April 28, witnesses saw Cynthia E. Hoffmann, 54, of 1222 Meadowlark Lane driving on East Geneva Street in Elkhorn, according to a criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|1 hr
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|WelbyMD
|208
|Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11)
|May 16
|Itsjustme
|8
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC