Veterans buried in silence: Group tri...

Veterans buried in silence: Group tries to revive Taps at military funerals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

Hundreds of American veterans die each day and each of them unquestionably earned the honor of having "Taps" played during their burial ceremony as a final tribute for their sacrifice. "It's the most haunting 24 notes a person hears and, if played correctly, it can make you cry," said Tom Day, the founder of Bugles Across America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May 16 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC