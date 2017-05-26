Veterans buried in silence: Group tries to revive Taps at military funerals
Hundreds of American veterans die each day and each of them unquestionably earned the honor of having "Taps" played during their burial ceremony as a final tribute for their sacrifice. "It's the most haunting 24 notes a person hears and, if played correctly, it can make you cry," said Tom Day, the founder of Bugles Across America.
