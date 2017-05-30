Vera B. Lawton, Elkhorn, WI

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Vera B. Lawton, 96, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. She was born May 17, 1921 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late Charles and Dena Bray.

