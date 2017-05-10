Officers cleared in fatal shooting Monday, May 8

Officers cleared in fatal shooting Mo...

Monday May 8

ELHKORN, WI No charges will be filed against the two police officers involved in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Walworth County in February. The Walworth County district attorney cleared an Elkhorn police officer and a sheriff's deputy in the incident.

