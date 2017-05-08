Michael J. Dooley, Elkhorn, WI

Michael J. Dooley, age 64, of Elkhorn, died on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Janesville on August 18, 1952, the son of John and Leota Dooley.

