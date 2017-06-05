Memorial Day observed around the county

Memorial Day observed around the county

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Area communities will hold parades, ceremonies and other observances in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Terry Mayer/file photo The parade will march to Darien Cemetery on Highway 14 for a presentation and later visit Fairfield Cemetery and Allens Grove Cemetery. Delavan Memorial Day parade, May 29, 9 a.m. at corner of Main Street and Walworth Avenue in downtown Delavan, then heads to Seventh Street and north to Spring Grove Cemetery for ceremony at the Civil War monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... (Oct '16) Jun 3 WelbyMD 208
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May 16 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC