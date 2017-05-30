John J. Maltby, Burlington, WI/Former...

John J. Maltby, Burlington, WI/Formerly of Elkhorn, WI

John J. Maltby Jr., 93, of Burlington, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his home. He was born July 25, 1923, in Oak Park, IL, the son of the late John Sr. and Helen Maltby.

