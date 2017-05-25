Highway 12 expansion meeting set
A coalition of business and government groups is hosting a forum on the long-delayed completion of the U.S. Highway 12 freeway expansion between Elkhorn and Whitewater. An environmental impact study of the project was approved as part of the state's 2013-'15 biennial budget.
Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
