Highway 12 expansion meeting set

Friday May 12 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A coalition of business and government groups is hosting a forum on the long-delayed completion of the U.S. Highway 12 freeway expansion between Elkhorn and Whitewater. An environmental impact study of the project was approved as part of the state's 2013-'15 biennial budget.

