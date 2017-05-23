Elkhorn police investigating fires

Elkhorn police are asking for the public's help in investigating a series of "suspicious" fires to structures and dumpsters since late March. People with information are encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Bushey at 262-723-2210, the Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005, according to the post.

