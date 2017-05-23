Elkhorn police investigating fires

Elkhorn police investigating fires

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Elkhorn police are asking for the public's help in investigating a series of "suspicious" fires to structures and dumpsters since late March. People with information are encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Bushey at 262-723-2210, the Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-362-3005, according to the post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Area man arrested in fatality (Sep '11) May 16 Itsjustme 8
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar '17 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar '17 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC