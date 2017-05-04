Elkhorn contractor convicted of accepting money for projects he never started
An Elkhorn man was convicted Thursday in Walworth County Court of collecting down payments for roofing and siding projects but never starting them. Bradley B. Frazer, 37, was given a withheld sentence and will serve three years of probation after pleading guilty.
