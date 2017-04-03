Walworth County judge dismisses crimi...

Walworth County judge dismisses criminal charges against correctional officer in Tylenol case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Walworth County judge Thursday dismissed charges against a former county jail correctional officer who was accused of giving an inmate Tylenol to help with tooth pain. Cheyne D. Count, 36, of Elkhorn broke down in tears after Judge Kristine Drettwan dismissed the case, which started with two felony charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elkhorn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Mar 22 American 5
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar 9 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar '17 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16) Jan '17 lurker 3
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
See all Elkhorn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elkhorn Forum Now

Elkhorn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elkhorn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Elkhorn, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC