Walworth County judge dismisses criminal charges against correctional officer in Tylenol case
A Walworth County judge Thursday dismissed charges against a former county jail correctional officer who was accused of giving an inmate Tylenol to help with tooth pain. Cheyne D. Count, 36, of Elkhorn broke down in tears after Judge Kristine Drettwan dismissed the case, which started with two felony charges of delivering illegal articles to an inmate.
