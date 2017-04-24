Motorcycle accident could be fatal
A motorcycle versus tree accident on County H in Elkhorn might involve a fatality, according to the Walworth County Scanner Twitter account. The sheriff's office responded to the incident at Sugar Creek Road and County H at 11:37 a.m. Monday, a county communications supervisor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elkhorn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|American
|5
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar '17
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|TDS Outage again.... (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|lurker
|3
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Elkhorn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC