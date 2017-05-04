Joanne I. Miller-Coleman, Elkhorn, WI

Joanne I. Miller-Coleman, 88 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at her home. She was born May 7, 1928 in Walworth, WI, the daughter of the late Ira Glen and Velma Churchill.

