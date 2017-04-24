Garden plots available in Elkhorn

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Walworth County Community Garden is giving people who don't have garden space at home a chance to grow food this summer with spaces for rent, according to a UW Extension news release. Community gardens allow people to save money on produce and learn how to grow their own food, according to the release.

