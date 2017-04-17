Charles Albert Vogt, Elkhorn, WI
Charles Albert Vogt, 81, a long time resident of Elkhorn, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Just Like Home Assisted Living of Elkhorn, WI. Charles was born on May 14, 1935 in Lyons, WI, the son of the late George and Mathilde Vogt.
